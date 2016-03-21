High Wind, Surf Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

High surf and wind advisories were issued Monday for Santa Barbara County as the region readies for a sunny week.

The South Coast and mountain areas have a wind advisory in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest to north winds will increase to 20-30 mph and there could be 45-mph gusts Monday night through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers should use extra caution and be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds, with the strongest wind expected through Santa Ynez Mountain passes and canyons, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Santa Barbara South Coast areas are looking at weather in the 70s all week and into the weekend.

Lompoc and Santa Maria have high surf advisories issued through Wednesday and a

Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria have a 20-percent chance of showers Monday night but the county has no rain forecast for the next week.

The Santa Ynez Valley and North County will have daytime highs in the 60s all week, according to the National Weather Service.

