Wind Virtuosi Take Stage in Camerata Pacifica’s November Program

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | October 8, 2015 | 3:21 p.m.

Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester (Lisa-Marie Mazzucco / Camerata Pacifica photo)

Camerata Pacifica’s international roster is amply illuminated in their November program, featuring the English oboist Nicholas Daniel, Spanish clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, Korean violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill and American pianist Molly Morkowski, who makes her Camerata debut.

The concert’s most demanding work opens the program: Bach’s G minor for Oboe & Piano Sonata, BWV 1030b, (from the B minor flute sonata), is the composer’s most chromatic and intellectually rigorous wind sonata.

The first movement’s long phrases present wonderfully complex counterpoint between the three voices; the second is beautifully contemplative and the third, a fugue and thematically related gigue, propels the work to an intense and dynamic close. 

Henri Vieuxtemps’s Capriccio for Solo Viola, Op. 55, “Hommage à Paganini” allows a breath-catching moment before the “Kegelstatt” Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498 by Mozart presents the, then unusual, combination of clarinet, viola and piano.

The unfamiliar music of Edouard Destenay opens the second half, with a B minor Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Piano, Op. 27. Also an unusual instrumental combination, this is rambunctious and dramatic 19th century writing.

The concert then concludes with some shamelessly wanton virtuosity as Franch-Ballester deploys his considerable technique in service of Luigi Bassi’s finger-busting Fantasia on Themes from “Rigoletto.”

Performances will take place Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Huntington in San Marino, Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles, and Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 and 7:30 p.m. at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara.

Subscription Pricing for four to six concerts range from $121–$321 and vary based on venue.

A first-timer’s subscription package, for those who have not before enjoyed a subscription, is $125 for any four concerts, plus applicable facility fees.

Single Ticket prices range from $30–$56, and students can purchase tickets for $10 30 minutes prior to concert time with a valid student I.D.

— Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager for Camerata Pacifica.

 
