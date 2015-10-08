Wind Virtuosi Take Stage in Camerata Pacifica’s November Program

Advice

Camerata Pacifica’s international roster is amply illuminated in their November program, featuring the English oboist Nicholas Daniel, Spanish clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, Korean violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill and American pianist Molly Morkowski, who makes her Camerata debut.

The concert’s most demanding work opens the program: Bach’s G minor for Oboe & Piano Sonata, BWV 1030b, (from the B minor flute sonata), is the composer’s most chromatic and intellectually rigorous wind sonata.

The first movement’s long phrases present wonderfully complex counterpoint between the three voices; the second is beautifully contemplative and the third, a fugue and thematically related gigue, propels the work to an intense and dynamic close.

Henri Vieuxtemps’s Capriccio for Solo Viola, Op. 55, “Hommage à Paganini” allows a breath-catching moment before the “Kegelstatt” Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498 by Mozart presents the, then unusual, combination of clarinet, viola and piano.

The unfamiliar music of Edouard Destenay opens the second half, with a B minor Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Piano, Op. 27. Also an unusual instrumental combination, this is rambunctious and dramatic 19th century writing.

The concert then concludes with some shamelessly wanton virtuosity as Franch-Ballester deploys his considerable technique in service of Luigi Bassi’s finger-busting Fantasia on Themes from “Rigoletto.”

Performances will take place Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Huntington in San Marino, Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles, and Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 and 7:30 p.m. at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara.

Subscription Pricing for four to six concerts range from $121–$321 and vary based on venue.

A first-timer’s subscription package, for those who have not before enjoyed a subscription, is $125 for any four concerts, plus applicable facility fees.

Single Ticket prices range from $30–$56, and students can purchase tickets for $10 30 minutes prior to concert time with a valid student I.D.

— Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager for Camerata Pacifica.