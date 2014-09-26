Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County

A wind advisory will be in effect for Santa Barbara County's South Coast Friday evening into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected, forecasters said.

The advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Areas west of Goleta to Gaviota will be affected early on, before a wind shift that will bring blustery conditions to the foothills in and around Montecito, forecasters said.

Highway 101 will be affected, especially in the Gaviota area, as well as Highway 154 and Highway 192, forecasters said. Drivers are urged to use caution and be prepared for gusty crosswinds.

Sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s near the coast and the mid-80s inland. Overnight lows should be in the low-50s.

There is no rain on the horizon, and forecasters are calling for a gradual warming trend through next week.

