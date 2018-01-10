Winds Cause Delay for Delta IV Launch From Vandenberg AFB

High winds hampered last-minute chores for the team readying to launch a Delta IV rocket and its top-secret satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday, meaning liftoff will wait at least a day.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket now is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Weather was expected to improve significantly for a Thursday countdown to Vandenberg’s first launch of 2018.

The rocket will carry clandestine cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office.

