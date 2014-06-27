Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Gusty Winds Expected Friday Night Into Saturday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 27, 2014 | 4:02 p.m.

Gusty winds were expected to sweep through the South Coast on Friday night, with a wind advisory in effect until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

North to northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected, and gusts could reach up to 40 to 50 mph in certain areas.

The advisory includes the communities of Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Winds were expected to increase Friday afternoon, peak in strength in the evening, and diminish overnight.

High winds could result in difficult driving conditions on Highways 1 and 101 near Gaviota, as well as on Highway 154, and drivers were urged to use caution if they experience crosswinds.

Crews near Devereux Slough were working on Friday to beat the winds as they mopped up the remnants of the Tank Fire, which broke out on Thursday night and spread to 20 acres before being contained.

The larger region, from San Luis Obispo County to Los Angeles County, is being blanketed with a hazardous weather outlook, which means the region could see gale-force winds and a high risk of rip currents on area beaches.

Patchy dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less through the mid-morning on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid-80s and drop to the 60s in the evening hours.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

