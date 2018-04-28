Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Higher Humidity, Lower Temps May Help Firefighters

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 28, 2013 | 2:08 a.m.

Firefighters battling the White Fire will get a small dip in temperatures and an increase in humidity Tuesday as they continue fighting high winds to control a wildfire that charred at least 1,000 acres Monday along Paradise Road at the upper end of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Forecasters expected humidity levels to increase by about 10 percent across the burn area Tuesday, with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s — down from the upper 80s and dry conditions that helped spark the blaze.

Gusty winds — some reaching 50 to 60 mph — will continue to be a factor, and a high-wind advisory remains for all of Santa Barbara County until 3 a.m. Wednesday, said Todd Hall, weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We’re going to have a little bit more moisture and a little cooler temperatures,” Hall told Noozhawk. “Conditions will be a little bit better, but we’re still going to have the strong winds. Hopefully they get a good handle on it.”

Hall said winds were expected to pick up through midnight Monday and continue steadily Tuesday at 25 to 35 mph before picking up again going into Tuesday night.

If firefighters fail to quell the blaze Tuesday, Hall said, there should be a solid window Wednesday morning of lower temperatures and weaker winds during which personnel “may have good shot to get the fire controlled.”

Fighting the blaze could become more difficult after Wednesday, he said, as humidity in the affected area is expected to decline and temperatures should shoot back into the high 80s and 90s toward the weekend.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

