Windy Conditions Halt Delta IV Heavy Countdown; Next Try Set for Wednesday

Rocket to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base will carry top-secret satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office

Tuesday’s planned launch of Delta IV Heavy rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base has been scrubbed due to windy conditions.

United Launch Alliance officials say they will try again for launch at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Crews arrived Tuesday morning knowing forecasts had called for an 80-percent likelihood ground winds would interfere with launch plans.

The high winds meant the team could not roll back the mobile service tower from its place sheltering the rocket.

Conditions were expected to dramatically improve for a Wednesday launch attempt, with just a 20-percent likelihood winds would halt the countdown.

The rocket will a top-secret National Reconnaissance Office payload for a mission dubbed NROL-71.

The team’s previous launch attempts have been foiled by technical troubles that prevented the rocket’s blastoff Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

The one-day delay increases the likelihood Delta’s departure might create a twilight phenomenon which occurs for launches just before sunrise and just after sunset.

Unspent fuel particles freeze in the upper atmosphere and reflect sunlight, creating a colorful contrail of rose, blue, green and more.

Vandenberg was not only site experiencing a launch delay.

In Florida, Space Exploration Technologies postponed a Falcon 9 rocket with the next-generation of Global Positioning System satellites for the Air Force.

The team called a hold during the countdown “due to an out of family reading” on first-stage sensors, SpaceX representatives said.

In French Guiana, the planned blastoff of a Russian-built Soyuz rocket with a spy satellite for France was foiled by unfavorable upper-level winds, according to SpaceflightNow.com

And Blue Origin scrubbed the liftoff of its New Shepard booster from West Texas for a suborbital flight due to what the company called "a ground infrastructure issue."

Those three missions also hoped to try again Wednesday.

