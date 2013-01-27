Windy Conditions Just a Prelude to Warmer Temperatures by End of the Week

Cold, gusty winds blew into Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon as a high-pressure system began building over the Central Coast. The gusts were strongest in the Montecito foothills and below canyons and passes.

The National Weather Service said the area is likely to experience elevated wind speeds Monday as the new system establishes itself. Gale-force winds are expected in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel through Monday night. Rip currents also are possible.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually through this week of generally mild — and dry — weather.

