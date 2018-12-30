Colder, Windy Weather on the Way for New Year’s in Santa Barbara County

Colder, windy weather is in store for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A wind advisory was issued for the South Coast and wilderness areas, through 6 a.m. Monday, warning people of 15-to-30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind gusts could make driving difficult on Highway 101, Highway 154 and Highway 192, and the Gaviota and San Marcos passes, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday nights will be cold across Santa Barbara County, and inland nighttime temperatures – including in the Cuyama Valley – could dip into the 20s and the teens.

There are frost advisories overnight Monday for the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, and a Hard Freeze Watch for the Santa Ynez Valley.

On the South Coast, daytime temperature highs will be in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday, with nighttime temperatures around 40, but it will be colder in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys with daytime temperatures peaking around 60.

The National Weather Service said there will be moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds with cold temperatures across Southern California early this week.

“The gusty Santa Ana winds, combined with lowering humidities, will also bring elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions to Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Any fire ignitions in windy areas will have the potential for rapid fire spread,” the statement said.

