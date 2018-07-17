Laurie Jervis: Wine and Beer Events and People in the News

[Editor’s note: This is a monthly roundup of the wine and beer industry’s events and the people who work in the region’s industry.]

The fourth annual Vintners 5 Miler returns to Sanford Winery & Vineyards in Lompoc on Saturday, July 28. Hosted by the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, the event will start at 9 a.m. in front of the winery and will cover a five-mile course suitable for runners of all abilities.

The mixed terrain course will include a 350-foot ascent to a scenic overlook with a commanding view of the estate vineyards that line Santa Rosa Road. The “Wine Walk” will offer a milelong course for those who prefer a shorter stroll through Sanford’s vineyards.

“We are thrilled to be back at Sanford for a fourth year,” said Elaina Kroll, president of the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation. “This event highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle by combining multiple elements that contribute to good health — exercise and wine.”

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation is the charitable umbrella under which Santa Barbara Vintners conducts its philanthropic work.

Things are hopping at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. — a recent expansion, a new lead brewer and new equipment. Oh, and cans.

Within the past month at the company’s Buellton headquarters, the following have been installed: a 60 bbl BrauKon brewhouse, three new fermenters, a new Comac canning line and additional packaging equipment.

Figueroa Mountain recently hired Tim Harbage as Buellton’s head brewer and is working with Kathinka Engineering and Engineered Brew as consultants to bring its project to completion.

The major focus of this project is Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s canning line and packaging suite, which is running initial tests of four brands of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beers — Hoppy Poppy IPA, FMB 101 Blonde, Fig Mtn Light and Lizard’s Mouth Imperial IPA.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father-and-son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer.

The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually unites to honor members of the local wine community. The awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community.

The 2018 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to: Winegrape Grower of the Year, Randy Heinzen, Vineyard Professional Services; Winemaker of the Year, John Munch, Le Cuvier Winery; and Wine Industry Person of the Year (posthumously), Archie McLaren, founder of the Central Coast Wine Classic.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, the Vineyard Team and past award recipients worked together to identify the 2018 honorees. Upon nomination, each recipient was voted on by their peers for their leadership and accomplishments in California’s third largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County.

“This year’s group of awardees have all made significant positive impacts within San Luis Obispo County’s wine community,” said Jennifer Porter, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The San Luis Obispo County wine community will celebrate this year’s award winners at a special event Friday at the California Mid-State Fair within the Mission Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. The awards presentation is a free event with paid admission to the California Mid-State Fair.

