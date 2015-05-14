Wine and Drive with Stagecoach Co.‘s Expert Tour Guides

When faced with good and bad options, why not select the best? Stagecoach Co. Wine Tours does more than just drive!

At Stagecoach Co., we are proud and passionate to call ourselves the “Santa Barbara County “Wine Experts” and tour guides, and here’s why: For the fourth year in a row, Trip Advisor has awarded Stagecoach its prestigious “Award of Excellence” for being the Santa Ynez Valley’s “Top Attraction.”

That annual honor came directly from the guests who toured wine country with us and then took the time to sing our praises on Trip Advisor.

All of Stagecoach’s primary tour hosts have completed the first level of certification in the Court of Master Sommeliers and are currently studying for their second level. We’re serious about providing our guests with specific facts about our award-winning local wines so that each can take personalized wisdom back home.

While there are plenty of regular drivers and services who can certainly take you from place to place, our knowledgeable hosts go above and beyond expectations and are excited to share their wealth of knowledge about the local wines, vineyards and winemakers. Our tour hosts have their finger on the pulse of the region’s wine industry.

Eric Reynolds founded Stagecoach Co. Wine Tours in 2001 with the intention to educate visitors about Santa Barbara County wines while providing an unparalleled focus on customer service. His was the first wine tour company to focus on the Santa Ynez Valley.

In 2010, longtime friend and collaborator, Tyler Tomblin, joined forces with Reynolds to help him with the demands of the growing business. Both are members of various business organizations across Santa Barbara County, and Tomblin is a director on the board of Visit Santa Barbara.

Both Reynolds and Tomblin are eager to strengthen their ties to the community and other local businesses by sharing their success story: Stagecoach Co. Wine Tours.

Our fleet of vehicles includes three top-of-the-line Mercedes Sprinters (each of which seat up to 11 guests), one brand-new, 24-passenger mini coach and two luxury Suburbans.

For more information, call 805.686.8347, email [email protected], or visit its website or Facebook.