Wine + Beer and The Kitchen Hosting Champagne Tasting at Santa Barbara Public Market

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine + Beer | November 28, 2014 | 9:04 a.m.

Sip and celebrate the season at an exclusive champagne tasting hosted by Wine + Beer and The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market on Saturday, Dec. 6.

There will be two tasting times offered, at 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., where guests will have the chance to taste 11 distinct champagnes, indulge in decadent food pairings, and twinkle in the festive decor of The Kitchen at the Public Market.

Upon arrival, guests will be given their Champagne Passport to guide them along as they indulge in a bubbly selection of 11 of the most coveted champagnes, curated by Sam Doernte of Wine + Beer. Champagnes being tasted include Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve N/V, Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose N/V, Chartogne-Taillet "Sainte-Anne" Brut N/V, Henriot Brut Souverain N/V, Henriot Brut Blanc de Blancs N/V, Lanson White Label Sec N/V, R.H. Coutier Brut Grand Cru N/V, Krug "Grande Cuvee" Brut N/V, Dom Perignon Brut 2004, Ruinart Brut N/V and Ruinart Brut Rose N/V.

Guests will also enjoy food tastings by Public Market merchants that pair perfectly with champagne, including fresh-shucked oysters, caviar, and shrimp cocktail by Santa Monica Seafood; cheese and charcuterie by Culture Counter; duck confit by Belcampo Meat Co., and more.

To make spirits even brighter, guests will have the opportunity to purchase the sensational champagnes poured throughout the evening and receive a 20 percent discount on purchases of six bottles or more.

Kick off the holidays in style and taste some of the finest bubbly there is! This champagne tasting is a ticketed event, and costs $60 per person.

Advance tickets are required, please call 805.770.7702 for reservations.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine + Beer.

 

