Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Wine + Beer Partners with JONATA, The Paring and The Hilt for Tasting Event

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine + Beer | February 25, 2015 | 12:20 p.m.

Wine + Beer has lined up an extraordinary tasting event with JONATA, The Paring and The Hilt — a rare opportunity to taste a trifecta of some of the most exciting (according to Robert Parker) wines coming from Santa Barbara County.

The cost is $30 a person. Small bites will be provided by Culture Counter.

To make your reservation or more information, click here or call 805.770.7701.

What we'll be pouring at the event:

» The Paring Chardonnay 2012 — A Tropical fruit driven nose of pineapple and tangerine with a touch of light toast. Plush and velvety with great acidity. The wine achieves great density with perfectly balanced ripeness and acidity. A true testament to terrior, grape growing, and winemaking in a great vintage.

» The Hilt “The Vanguard” Chardonnay 2011— 95 points Robert Parker Crystal-clear and focused, with classic brioche, white flowers, white peach and searing minerality, this beauty flows onto the palate with laser-focus, no fat and clean, integrated acidity. Give it another year or two and enjoy through 2019.

» The Paring Pinot Noir 2012 — Ripe black cherry, tobacco, and baking spices on the nose lead as mushroom and earthiness emerge from the background and envelope the glass and intrigue. Tart red fruit on the palate finishes with beautiful length and light dusty tannins.

» The Paring Red Wine 2012 — Spicy notes of cinnamon, cardamom, Tahitian vanilla, and nutmeg lead a core of blackberry, blueberry, cassis, and scorched earth. The palate is gentle and generous with a nice core of fruit and acid with a light tannic grip and a lengthy finish.

» Jonata “El Corazon de Jonata” Red Blend 2005 — 94 Points Robert Parker "The 2005 El Corazon de Jonata is denser, richer, and more perfumed than its 2004 counterpart. The overall impression is one of a sensual/seductive wine boasting an inky/blue/purple color as well as copious amounts of blue, red, and black fruits interwoven with truffle, charcoal, and graphite scents. This full-bodied, powerful 2005 offers both significant flavor authority and elegance. It will last for 15 or more years."

» Jonata “La Tiera de Jonata” Sangiovese 2005 — 93 points Robert Parker “The 2005 La Tierra de Jonata continues Jonata’s penchant for producing the finest Sangiovese in California. A deep ruby/purple hue is accompanied by a sumptuously rich nose of strawberries, new saddle leather, licorice, roasted herbs, and spice. Expansive, round, and medium-bodied with terrific fruit purity and intensity, this amazing wine should drink beautifully for five to six years.”

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine + Beer.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 