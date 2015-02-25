Wine + Beer Partners with JONATA, The Paring and The Hilt for Tasting Event

Wine + Beer has lined up an extraordinary tasting event with JONATA, The Paring and The Hilt — a rare opportunity to taste a trifecta of some of the most exciting (according to Robert Parker) wines coming from Santa Barbara County.

The cost is $30 a person. Small bites will be provided by Culture Counter.

To make your reservation or more information, click here or call 805.770.7701.

What we'll be pouring at the event:

» The Paring Chardonnay 2012 — A Tropical fruit driven nose of pineapple and tangerine with a touch of light toast. Plush and velvety with great acidity. The wine achieves great density with perfectly balanced ripeness and acidity. A true testament to terrior, grape growing, and winemaking in a great vintage.

» The Hilt “The Vanguard” Chardonnay 2011— 95 points Robert Parker Crystal-clear and focused, with classic brioche, white flowers, white peach and searing minerality, this beauty flows onto the palate with laser-focus, no fat and clean, integrated acidity. Give it another year or two and enjoy through 2019.

» The Paring Pinot Noir 2012 — Ripe black cherry, tobacco, and baking spices on the nose lead as mushroom and earthiness emerge from the background and envelope the glass and intrigue. Tart red fruit on the palate finishes with beautiful length and light dusty tannins.

» The Paring Red Wine 2012 — Spicy notes of cinnamon, cardamom, Tahitian vanilla, and nutmeg lead a core of blackberry, blueberry, cassis, and scorched earth. The palate is gentle and generous with a nice core of fruit and acid with a light tannic grip and a lengthy finish.

» Jonata “El Corazon de Jonata” Red Blend 2005 — 94 Points Robert Parker "The 2005 El Corazon de Jonata is denser, richer, and more perfumed than its 2004 counterpart. The overall impression is one of a sensual/seductive wine boasting an inky/blue/purple color as well as copious amounts of blue, red, and black fruits interwoven with truffle, charcoal, and graphite scents. This full-bodied, powerful 2005 offers both significant flavor authority and elegance. It will last for 15 or more years."

» Jonata “La Tiera de Jonata” Sangiovese 2005 — 93 points Robert Parker “The 2005 La Tierra de Jonata continues Jonata’s penchant for producing the finest Sangiovese in California. A deep ruby/purple hue is accompanied by a sumptuously rich nose of strawberries, new saddle leather, licorice, roasted herbs, and spice. Expansive, round, and medium-bodied with terrific fruit purity and intensity, this amazing wine should drink beautifully for five to six years.”

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine + Beer.