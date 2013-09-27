Wine Cask Celebrating 30 Years with All-Star Alumni Dinner on Monday

As Santa Barbara has developed into the world-class travel destination it is today, its food and wine culture has flourished into what is now a vibrant and dynamic culinary scene, offering some of the finest food and wine between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Wine Cask is one of the rare examples of a culinary establishment that has proved its ability to stand the test of time.

With countless adventures both in and out of the kitchen to remember along the way, the beloved restaurant celebrates a very special birthday this year — its 30th anniversary!

On Monday, to celebrate 30 years, Wine Cask is hosting an all-star 30th Anniversary Alumni Dinner that the public is invited to come and experience.

In honor of 30 years, Wine Cask owners Doug Margerum and Mitchell Sjerven have taken a walk down memory lane, rounding up some of their best alumni chefs to re-create former favorites and showcase exciting new dishes from their current restaurants. Alumni chefs who will participate include Alex Castillo of El Paseo, David Cecchini of Cecco Ristorante, Steven Giles of Sage & Onion Café, Cynthia Miranda of Succulent Café, Greg Murphy of bouchon santa barbara and Jeremy Tummel of Pebble Beach Resort.

The dinner will kick off with a reception in the historic courtyard, where each chef will serve small bites of their favorite Wine Cask dishes alongside bites inspired by their current chef positions. Wine Cask alumni winemakers will also trade Wine Cask stories while pouring their own Santa Barbara wines during the reception. Alumni winemakers include Seth Kunin of Kunin Wines and AVA Santa Barbara, Steve Clifton of Palmina and Brewer-Clifton, Aaron Watty of Big Tar Wines and Graham Tatomer of Tatomer Wines.

After the reception, guests will move into the Gold Room for a convivial two-course dinner prepared by current Wine Cask Chef Brandon Hughes and Pastry Chef Rosie Moot. Of course, the night wouldn't be complete without Wine Cask founder and co-owner Doug Margerum, who will pull very special Margerum Wine Company library selections to offer with the American Riviera cuisine of Wine Cask.

“As a tribute to Wine Cask’s strong commitment to investing in the culinary education of Santa Barbara’s student community, $2,500 of the evening’s proceeds will go to fund a full-tuition scholarship for a Santa Barbara City College School of Culinary Arts student,” said Mitchell Sjerven, Wine Cask co-owner. “Wine Cask and bouchon believe strongly in giving back to the institution that continues to succeed in turning out enthusiastic future members of our kitchen teams.”

This 30th Anniversary Alumni Chef Dinner will be out of this world, and the team at Wine Cask hopes the community will come celebrate with them at 6 p.m. Monday. Wine Cask’s 30th Anniversary Alumni Chef Dinner is $75 per person. Seating is limited to 70 guests, so be sure to call and reserve now. To make reservations, please call 805.966.9463.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons. Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. For more information, call 805.966.9463 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.