Wine Cask Charity Lunch Promotion Supports Storyteller Children’s Center

This month when midday rolls around, consider having lunch and giving back to the community at the same time. Throughout the month of May, Wine Cask is partnering with Storyteller Children’s Center, Santa Barbara’s nonprofit organization that provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of all guest lunch checks when they mention the organization.

From a grassroots beginning in 1988 as a half-day preschool center, Storyteller has grown into a full-time, comprehensive and cutting-edge program that helps 100 families each year and serves as a model for the community. Storyteller is the perfect example of the phrase "It takes a village to raise a child."

In fact, this is exactly what makes them so successful. Their team is made up of highly motivated staff and dedicated volunteers who provide everything from basic child care to professional services like health and dental screenings, therapy and fundraising activities.

This month, lunch at Wine Cask can mean so much more than a delicious meal out; it can mean helping to support the children and families that Storyteller works with. Guests can discover Executive Chef David Rosner’s spring seasonal favorites such as the asparagus trio or indulge in favorites like the cask burger, one of the best burgers in town. All guests need to do is mention Storyteller Children’s Center, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to their remarkable efforts.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.