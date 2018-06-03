Wine Cask’s Charity Lunch Promotion to Benefit Dream Foundation

This November, savor a seasonal lunch at Wine Cask and help support local nonprofit Dream Foundation.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of guests’ checks in the month of November when they mention this wonderful organization.

The Dream Foundation, founded in Santa Barbara in 1994, is dedicated to granting wishes for adults facing life-threatening diseases.

The Dream Foundation helps enhance the quality of life for adults and their families facing a life-threatening illness by making dreams come true. These individuals, who often face financially devastating medical expenses, are gifted with the opportunity to fulfill a final wish from the heart.

Dreams range from making long-lasting memories with their families, to bedside reunions, a final vacation with children or — very often — requests for basic need items such as hearing aid batteries, a wheelchair ramp or the assurance a utility bill will be paid.

Wine Cask is pleased to partner with the Dream Foundation and help fulfill the dreams of adults nationwide. To raise funds for the Dream Foundation, all guests need to do is come in for lunch and mention the organization to their server.

Make a date for lunch at Wine Cask this month and savor the taste of fall with market fresh dishes like the pan seared whitefish, with sautéed squash, twice baked eggplant and tomato basil preserves. Enjoy a long lunch break this November at Wine Cask and give back to the community by supporting the Dream Foundation.



Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

The Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.