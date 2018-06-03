Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask’s Charity Lunch Promotion to Benefit Dream Foundation

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | updated logo | November 6, 2013 | 8:13 a.m.

This November, savor a seasonal lunch at Wine Cask and help support local nonprofit Dream Foundation.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of guests’ checks in the month of November when they mention this wonderful organization.

The Dream Foundation, founded in Santa Barbara in 1994, is dedicated to granting wishes for adults facing life-threatening diseases.

The Dream Foundation helps enhance the quality of life for adults and their families facing a life-threatening illness by making dreams come true. These individuals, who often face financially devastating medical expenses, are gifted with the opportunity to fulfill a final wish from the heart.

Dreams range from making long-lasting memories with their families, to bedside reunions, a final vacation with children or — very often — requests for basic need items such as hearing aid batteries, a wheelchair ramp or the assurance a utility bill will be paid.

Wine Cask is pleased to partner with the Dream Foundation and help fulfill the dreams of adults nationwide. To raise funds for the Dream Foundation, all guests need to do is come in for lunch and mention the organization to their server.

Make a date for lunch at Wine Cask this month and savor the taste of fall with market fresh dishes like the pan seared whitefish, with sautéed squash, twice baked eggplant and tomato basil preserves. Enjoy a long lunch break this November at Wine Cask and give back to the community by supporting the Dream Foundation.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

The Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 