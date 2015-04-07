Wine Cask Hosting Fundraiser Dinner to Benefit SBCC Culinary Arts Students

The Wine Cask will be hosting a fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13 to benefit Santa Barbara City College Culinary Arts students.

Proceeds from the evening will provide the students with an opportunity to travel to France this summer with the SBCC Study Abroad program. While in France, the students will study French cuisine in its entirety — from its method of preparation to how it is served.

“Traveling to Paris to discover the foundation of their cuisine will be for many of the SBCC culinary arts students a once in a lifetime, inspirational adventure,” said School of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management Department Chair Randy Bublitz.

The community is invited to support its future Santa Barbara chefs by enjoying a French-inspired dinner in the majestic Gold Room at the Wine Cask (813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara) prepared by SBCC faculty chefs in conjunction with SBCC culinary students and Wine Cask Chef David Rosner.

“Wine Cask is honored to host the 2015 Study Abroad in Paris Fundraiser, as it is such a great opportunity to provide financial assistance to our budding SBCC chefs,” Wine Cask co-owner Mitchell Sjerven said. “I can tell you from experience that studying abroad can be life-changing. I credit my time in Europe with opening my eyes to the world of food and wine, and instead of returning to continue my studies in law school, I decided on a career in hospitality. I’ve never regretted it!”

The SBCC Foundation will be taking reservations for the event. To purchase tickets ($150 per person), please call 805.730.4401.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.