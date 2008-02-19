Wine Cask Names New Executive Chef

John Pettitt has joined the Wine Cask as executive chef, the restaurant announced Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Pettitt’s culinary background includes associations with Ron Siegel, Gary Danko and, most recently, Josiah Citrin at Melisse, where he helped the Santa Monica restaurant earn two Michelin Stars.
His style is influenced by California’s abundance of produce, fruits, grains, spices, and fresh fish and seafood. Because California is the most diverse state in the union, reliance on French, Asian and Latin cooking influence his preparations.
The Wine Cask, 813 Santa Barbara St., is located in historic El Paseo. Lunch includes classic sandwiches, pastas, fish, meats and a variety of salads. Dinner features fresh fish entrees, meats, poultry, pastas and nightly specials. More than 40 selected wines are available by the glass and the restaurant has an extensive wine list.