Wine Cask Partners with Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara for Etiquette Dinner

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | July 29, 2014 | 5:19 p.m.

Wine Cask is proud to welcome the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara for an evening of fine dining and social enrichment.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, children from Mrs. Bock’s Social Manners program will pay a visit to Wine Cask to demonstrate their newly acquired proper manners, which they learned during the club’s summer program.

Wine Cask, too, will demonstrate its socially responsible etiquette through its Charity Lunch Promotion by donating 10 percent of guests’ checks this month, when they mention the local nonprofit organization.

“We are so proud to partner on this great initiative with the Boys & Girls Club to support and help further cultivate the youth of our community,” said Mitchell Sjerven, co-owner of Wine Cask. “A dinner at Wine Cask is the perfect setting for these young kids to practice their very best manners, while getting an introduction to fresh, local, farm-to-table cuisine.”

The children range from 6 to 12 years of age and will apply their sophisticated skills as they enjoy a four-course meal, which will include a savory soup, a fresh garden salad, a chicken entrée and a sweet dessert. During the summer program, students learn table manners and dining etiquette: how to properly place their napkin while eating, when to use the correct utensils and how to drink properly from their glass, among other skills.

“Everyone certainly appreciates how proper manners can make a difference in a child. Courtesy and good social skills acquired during the early years become valuable assets in professional and personal life,” said Vickie Prezelin, executive assistant of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is dedicated to provide young people with hope and opportunity, a safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals and life-enhancing programs.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara has several summer programs kicking off this month. Now through Aug. 15, it is offering its summer camp sessions planned to incorporate High Yield Learning Actives (HYLAs) that aim to reduce the amount of academic loss that long school breaks can often bring. Daily programs include reading activities, character and leadership development, art projects, recreational sports, and health and life skills, among many more. Wine Cask is pleased to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and support these important initiatives for our local youth.

Join Wine Cask for lunch this month and savor the taste of summer with delicious dishes like the Grilled Wagyu Silron with spring pepper mashed potatoes, or bite into our Filet Mignon Enchiladas with black bean risotto, tomatillo-avocado salsa, Cacique cheese, and sour cream. Relax in the summer sunshine and enjoy lunch at Wine Cask’s lovely courtyard while giving back to the Santa Barbara community by supporting the Boys & Girls Club.

Click here for more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons. Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.966.9463 or click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

