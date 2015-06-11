Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Partners with iCAN for June’s Charity Lunch Promotion

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | June 11, 2015 | 10:25 a.m.

Wine Cask
Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention iCAN, this month's featured nonprofit for the Charity Lunch Promotion. (Wine Cask photo)

Art and food are some of life’s greatest pleasures, and Wine Cask couldn’t agree more. This June, make a date for lunch and support local nonprofit iCAN, the Incredible Children’s Art Network of Santa Barbara.

This month, Wine Cask has partnered with iCAN for their Charity Lunch Promotion, and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention this wonderful charity, dedicated to bringing high quality arts programs to children in Santa Barbara County, particularly those least likely to receive them.

Based in Santa Barbara, iCAN is a nonprofit organization that provides nearly 3,000 students a year with access to high quality visual arts and music programing that they would otherwise be without.

Through the unwavering support of parents, members of the community and partnerships with the Santa Barbara Unified School District and City of Santa Barbara, iCAN programs exist in nine sites throughout the community. Through sustained creative learning opportunities that emphasize both artistic excellence and access, iCAN seeks to affect positive social change in the communities it serves.

A lunch date at Wine Cask this month can help support students in Santa Barbara to gain access to the arts, and continue to make our community a better, stronger place for us all. Guests can indulge in some of Chef David Rosner’s seasonal favorites like the Prawn Salad, or indulge in favorites like our famous flatbreads. All guests need to do is mention iCAN to their server, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to their remarkable efforts.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

