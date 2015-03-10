Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Partners with Junior League of Santa Barbara for Charity Lunch Promotion

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | March 10, 2015 | 11:17 a.m.

This March, treat yourself to lunch in Wine Cask’s sunny courtyard and enjoy seasonal favorites while supporting the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Throughout March, Wine Cask is partnering with the Junior League through its Charity Lunch Promotion, and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks during lunch when they mention this local nonprofit organization, committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the leadership of trained volunteers.

The JLSB is passionate about improving the welfare of the Santa Barbara community and strives to make a lasting difference. Its current focus is to improve youth literacy in Santa Barbara County. It partners with the Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara public schools, Girls Inc. and a variety of other organizations in the community.

Wine Cask is proud to contribute to the Junior League’s important work surrounding youth literacy in Santa Barbara, and invites guests to give back while enjoying a delicious meal this spring.

For the duration of March, all guests need to do is mention the Junior League of Santa Barbara during their lunch, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to the nonprofit. You know about Wine Cask’s fabulous flatbreads and gourmet burgers, but how about trying the Heirloom Carrot Salad; Duck Confit Salad; Littleneck Clams in a Thai curry broth, and of course the famous Filet Mignon Enchiladas! Dine on Chef David Rosner’s new spring menu items, and help support Junior League’s wonderful community efforts!

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to patrons.

For more information, call 805.966.9463 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
