Wine Cask Supports CALM with April Charity Lunch Program

Enjoy a lovely lunch this month at Wine Cask while supporting CALM and raising awareness about child abuse prevention in Santa Barbara.

CALM is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County whose mission is to prevent, assess and treat child abuse by providing comprehensive, culturally competent services for children and families.

Throughout the month of April, Wine Cask is partnering with CALM through its Charity Lunch Promotion and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks during lunch when they mention the local nonprofit.

As part of their mission to end child abuse, this month CALM is honoring National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April by hosting a series of open houses free to the Santa Barbara community. CALM will open its doors to the public and encourages anyone dedicated to the social and emotional well being of children and families to take part in bringing attention to this critical issue. Click here for details.

So this month, bask in the historic Wine Cask courtyard with something fresh on your plate and cool in your glass, while giving back to a wonderful organization in our community. All you need to do is mention CALM, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to their remarkable efforts.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing CALM.