Wine Cask Supports Pacific Pride Foundation Through Charity Lunch Promotion

With summer in full swing, it’s time for a relaxing lunch al fresco in Wine Cask’s courtyard. And what better reason to take a leisurely lunch than to support Santa Barbara’s primary resource for the LGBT community?

This July, Wine Cask is partnering with the Pacific Pride Foundation through its Charity Lunch Promotion and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention this local nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing comprehensive health and social services to the LGBT community and those infected with or at risk for HIV/AIDS.

Timed perfectly to coincide with the recent Supreme Court rulings surrounding gay marriage rights, Wine Cask is excited to help to celebrate and support by partnering with this important local agency.

The Pacific Pride Foundation is celebrating LGBT Pride this July with its annual Pacific Pride Festival on July 13 at Leadbetter Beach.

The festival aims to foster visibility and unite the LGBT community and their allies for a day of celebration. The festival also raises funds to support its LGBT services, including youth resources, sensitivity trainings, counseling, advocacy and support groups.

In addition, PPF is the leading resource for those living with, affected by or at risk for HIV/AIDS in Santa Barbara County, providing case management, two food pantries, testing services, and prevention and education.

Wine Cask is proud to advance these efforts to provide health and social services for the LGBT community in Santa Barbara. All guests need to do is mention Pacific Pride Foundation, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to the nonprofit’s programs.

So celebrate the summer weather with a lunch in Wine Cask’s historic courtyard while supporting the Pacific Pride Foundation’s work.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.