Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Supports Pacific Pride Foundation Through Charity Lunch Promotion

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | July 2, 2013 | 1:43 p.m.

With summer in full swing, it’s time for a relaxing lunch al fresco in Wine Cask’s courtyard. And what better reason to take a leisurely lunch than to support Santa Barbara’s primary resource for the LGBT community?

This July, Wine Cask is partnering with the Pacific Pride Foundation through its Charity Lunch Promotion and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention this local nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing comprehensive health and social services to the LGBT community and those infected with or at risk for HIV/AIDS.

Timed perfectly to coincide with the recent Supreme Court rulings surrounding gay marriage rights, Wine Cask is excited to help to celebrate and support by partnering with this important local agency.

The Pacific Pride Foundation is celebrating LGBT Pride this July with its annual Pacific Pride Festival on July 13 at Leadbetter Beach.

The festival aims to foster visibility and unite the LGBT community and their allies for a day of celebration. The festival also raises funds to support its LGBT services, including youth resources, sensitivity trainings, counseling, advocacy and support groups.

In addition, PPF is the leading resource for those living with, affected by or at risk for HIV/AIDS in Santa Barbara County, providing case management, two food pantries, testing services, and prevention and education.

Wine Cask is proud to advance these efforts to provide health and social services for the LGBT community in Santa Barbara. All guests need to do is mention Pacific Pride Foundation, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to the nonprofit’s programs.

So celebrate the summer weather with a lunch in Wine Cask’s historic courtyard while supporting the Pacific Pride Foundation’s work.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 