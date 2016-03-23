Wine Cask to Host Fundraising Dinner for SBCC Culinary Arts Students

Dining

The Wine Cask will host a fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2016, to benefit Santa Barbara City College Culinary Arts students.

Proceeds from the evening will provide an opportunity for students to travel to Madrid, Spain, this summer with the SBCC Study Abroad program.

While in Spain, students will explore the cuisine and culture of Spain and Portugal, going to neighborhood markets; tasting artisanal chocolate confections; observing butchers, bakers and sausage makers; and visiting wineries, olive oil mills and farms.

“Being creative in the kitchen is more than being technically talented,” said School of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management Department Chair Randy Bublitz. “The experience of visiting other countries and delving into their cuisines is invaluable for laying the groundwork in developing a chef’s creativity.”

The Santa Barbara community is invited to support its future chefs and enjoy a multi-course dinner in the Gold Room of Wine Cask, located at 813 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara.

The meal will be prepared by SBCC faculty chefs, SBCC culinary students and Wine Cask Chef David Rosner.

“Study abroad is not only an incredible experience that opens eyes and doors but a bona fide learning experience,” said Wine Cask Co-Owner Mitchell Sjerven. “This is especially true in the field of culinary arts, as chefs are constantly challenged to understand regional cuisines, keep up on global food trends and learn new techniques. Going to Spain and Portugal will provide an incredible opportunity for students to expand their knowledge base while undoubtedly gaining much appreciated creative inspiration during their time on the Iberian Peninsula.”

With many students facing educational expenses such as tuition and materials, financing a study abroad trip may be beyond reach. Guests attending the fundraising dinner will provide great assistance to much deserving SBCC students who otherwise would not be able to afford this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Santa Barbara restaurants in particular enjoy the immediate rewards of SBCC culinary arts graduates,” said Sjerven. “But, really, the entire community benefits from this successful program provided by one of the top community colleges in the nation.”

The SBCC Foundation will be taking reservations for the event. To purchase tickets, which cost $150 per person, please call 805.730.4401 or click here.

— Jessica Tade is the director of marketing and communications for the SBCC Foundation.