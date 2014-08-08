Wine Cask Welcomes New Executive Chef David Rosner

Wine Cask has a new top chef in the kitchen. The locally renowned, Santa Barbara landmark restaurant is proud to welcome Executive Chef David Rosner to Wine Cask and Intermezzo.

Chef Rosner brings an extensive culinary background from across the globe, including work from Europe, New York City, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Rosner to the Wine Cask team,” said Mitchell Sjerven, co-owner of Wine Cask. “His culinary expertise and passion for sustainable, organic produce allows him to employ a unique, modern approach with classic techniques to each dish — which we believe is the perfect blend for the Santa Barbara palette.”

Rosner brings nearly 20 years of culinary experience to Wine Cask and is no stranger to Santa Barbara.

His culinary path started in classic fashion, directly after high school with an apprenticeship under the world-renowned Chef Daniel Boulud. After three years working in New York City restaurants, Rosner traveled to France to explore the culinary traditions of European culture.

Once back in the states, Rosner was ready to helm the kitchen at Balthazar, taking over as Chef de Cuisine in 2003. Rosner’s next journey would land him in Los Angeles in at the hot, new Standard Hotel as executive chef. From there he would return to New York City to be part of the opening team at Gordon Ramsey’s London Hotel, followed by a return to California as opening executive chef and director of operations for Café Luck in Santa Barbara in 2008.

“My time spent in the south of France prepared me beautifully for bounty of Santa Barbara,” Rosner said. “A bright, vibrant palette that speaks of the quality of ingredients provided by the land and sea around us. I feel, once again, like I’ve come ‘home’ to Santa Barbara.”

Chef Rosner invites you to savor the fresh flavors of his classic American Riviera cuisine as he rolls out the new Wine Cask menu mid-August.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.