Wine Club Raises Glass to Help Nonprofit for Children

A local Santa Barbara County organization is changing the way nonprofits raise funds.

The Child Advocates Social Enterprise for Kids (The CASE for Kids) is a new subsidiary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County intended to generate sustainable income for its nonprofit parent company, thus reducing its dependency on charitable giving.

This new business endeavor is an innovative social enterprise that will identify, develop and manage recurring revenue businesses and corporate partners to directly benefit the programs and services of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Launching in June, the C4K Wine Club, owned and operated by Wine Club Processing, a local wine club-fulfillment business, is taking aim at social entrepreneurship and sustainability in Santa Barbara County.

The club hopes to have 1,000 members by January and is asking local residents and businesses to join and promote the club, which will provide a portion of the proceeds to support CASA of Santa Barbara County’s CASE enterprise.

C4K Wine Club partners with well-known winemakers and internationally acclaimed sommeliers, such as James Beard Award Winner Rajat Parr and Master Sommelier Brian McClintic. C4K members get monthly shipments of critically acclaimed wines.

“We are very excited about this new wine club, and I hope people find its value proposition as compelling as I do,” said Patty Santiago, president of the CASA of Santa Barbara County Board of Directors.

“We had been working on a new method to generate business income for the last several years. However, the sensitive nature of our program and the requirements of our court-ordered confidentiality agreement made it very difficult," she said.

"We also refused to consider any opportunities that would create mission conflict or distractions for staff regardless of the economic benefits," she said.

"The CASE for Kids enterprise meets these criteria as did the opportunity to work with the C4K Wine Club,” she said.

“C4K Wine Club members have been enjoying an assortment of very impressive international wines selected by award-winning sommeliers,” said wine expert Doug Margerum, who is a local award-winning wine maker and restaurateur.

“It is America’s charitable wine club and, as my partners and I like to say: drink wine and do good," he said.

The wine club is based on the combined affinity marketing and social impact business models whereby members choose to spend money in support of an organization whose purpose and mission align with their personal objectives.

Its members regularly spend money on wine, tend to join wine clubs, and want to support at-risk youth.

“We have made incredible progress in serving every abused, neglected and abandoned child in our county’s welfare system over the past few years, however the cost to support over 300 volunteer advocates continues to increase,” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA's executive director.

“We are thankful the C4K Wine Club’s support of our organization will help reduce our dependency on charitable giving while enabling us to provide additional services. It is truly a winning proposition with great value for everyone,” she said.

CASA trains volunteers who are sworn in by a juvenile judge to help ensure every abused or neglected child finds a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible.

The role of a CASA volunteer is to act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for the court, collecting information through observation and interviews with key people in the child’s life before reporting back to the judge.

For more information about the C4K Wine Club, visit www.C4KWineClub.com.

— Crystal Moreno for CASA of Santa Barbara County.