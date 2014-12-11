Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Wine Club World Launches Online, Will Feature Wineries Across the Country

By JD Arbuckle for Wine Club World | December 11, 2014 | 6:43 a.m.

The highly anticipated online wine club, Wine Club World officially launched on Nov. 4, revealing an innovative and unique approach to monthly wine clubs. The club sets itself apart by featuring vineyards and wineries from across the country that would normally experience only regional attention.

“We're focused on the 'mom and pop' type wineries,” said co-founder Stewart Fries of New World Spirits LLC and Sorenson and Associates. “Those vineyards and wineries that produce wonderful varietals regionally but don't have the opportunity for national exposure.”

While many nationally unknown wineries from across the country are clamoring to become a part of the unique approach to wine clubs, Wine Club World is currently featuring wines from the center of California's wine country.

“You've got to start somewhere,” said Jennifer Finnell, co-creator of Wine Club World and founder of the SEO content marketing firm Wildflower Enterprises LLC. “We thought that to feature a familiar region for our maiden shipment was the right thing to do. Nearly everyone is familiar with the wines of California but may not be aware of the delicious wines produced in Kansas or Wisconsin! Wine Club World is out to change that.”

Members of the online wine club will receive the first shipment of Wine Club World featured wines in December. Dragonette Cellars of the Santa Ynez Valley and Daniel Gehrs Wines based in Los Olivos are the first of many wineries to enjoy the benefits of being among Wine Club World's monthly features.

“We're excited to be a part of this new idea in online wine clubs,” said winemaker John Dragonette of Dragonette Cellars. “I think we could well have been among the first wineries to see the mass potential in the idea behind Wine Club World. There is no other wine club out there like it.”

With several distinctly individual levels of membership, Wine Club World members are afforded the opportunity to chose from different price points and quantity in addition to experience.

“Our Novice level is perfect for the beginner right along side the seasoned wine consumer,” Fries added. “While the Sommelier level might be a little more in line for the experienced wine drinker. Honestly, we've tried to accommodate all wine lovers.”

In addition to providing monthly wines, Wine Club World also provides educational and entertaining information about everything wine through the exclusive College of Wine Knowledge and Wine Club World blog, The Vines. This feature is available both members and nonmembers to enjoy.

Click here to learn more and to become a member of this innovative new idea in online wine clubs.

— JD Arbuckle represents Wine Club World.

