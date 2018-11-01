‘Wine Country Thriller’ on Tap at Santa Maria Library Author Talk

Writer Steve Corbett will discuss his book Blood Red Syrah: A Gruesome California Wine Country Thriller during an author talk and book signing, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

The event is free to attend but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are urged to arrive early.

Copies of Corbett’s book will be available for purchase, and he will be available for book signings at the conclusion of the event.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.