Wine Event Helps Fill Tanzania’s Need for Potable Water

Mission Tanzania, an outreach program of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, joins LaFond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery and Demetria Winery for the fifth annual Wine for Water event, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in the church event center, 1205 San Antonio Road.

The evening will feature fine wines, Mediterranean hors d’oeuvres, and live music to benefit villagers in Tanzania who lack access to clean drinking water.

More than 200 villages in rural northwestern Tanzania do not have access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation.

Villagers rely on seasonal rain to collect untreated water from drainage ditches, temporary ponds, and roof runoff, creating a health crisis and requiring women and children to spend hours each day fetching water instead of attending to family, work or school.

Since 2009 the all-volunteer Mission Tanzania has raised funds, purchased drilling equipment, trained a local team of operators, and drilled 26 wells providing clean, safe, reliable fresh water for some 75,000 villagers.

“During our first medical mission to Tanzania, I saw a child fill her empty plastic bottle from a muddy roadside puddle. That was the moment that shocked me into action,” said Alex Haimanis, Mission project chair.

“Our goal for 2018 is to drill 15 new wells and continue our sanitation and hygiene training of the villagers, an education program known as WaSH,” said Haimanis, who is the driving force behind Saint Barbara’s fundraising.

All proceeds will go toward drilling new water wells in Tanzania. Cost is $75 per person.

To reserve seats or buy tickets, contact Haimanis, 683-0595, at CircaTerra Travel Outfitters, 3317A State St., Loreto Plaza or online at http://www.sbcmissions.org.

— Mark Gallo for Mark Gallo for Mission Tanzania.