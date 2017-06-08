Wine + Food Festival Hits Big 3-0

The Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival’s 30th Anniversary is just around the corner, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The annual event is one of the museum’s largest fundraisers. This year, with the name of the event changed to recognize local bakers, chefs and confectionaries, visitors can sip, snack and nibble the afternoon away next to the Mission Creek.

Meredith Moore, museum event manager, has set a goal to have a greater number of food vendors on the roster this year to accompany the 70-plus wineries.

“My hope is that the name change will help to attract even more of Santa Barbara County’s incredible food vendors, and highlight the ones that have been participating all these years,” Moore said.

The fundraiser will host more than 100 different wine and food vendors, including half a dozen sparkling wines which will return to Sparkling Way, a festival feature introduced last year.

In what has become a tradition for local wine- and nature-lovers, the festival doubles as a venue to promote the most popular vintners and culinarians in Santa Barbara County.

To that end, the VIP Redwood Lounge returns, granting guests early admission and a private, secluded tasting area. VIP tickets for Redwood Lounge are $125 for museum members, $150 for non-members.

The museum again will offer the Every Cork Wins raffle, which guarantees prizes after a $40 donation to pull a cork. Winnings can include a prize from a wine or food vendor, museum membership, or a pair of tickets to next year’s Wine + Food Festival.

Guests age 21 and older may buy tickets on the museum website sbnature.org/winefestival. Guests must present a valid identification for admittance.

Guests without valid identification will not gain access to the Wine + Food Festival. General admission for museum members is $75, and $100 for non-members. All proceeds benefit the museum’s exhibits and education programs.

For more information and to buy admission festival, visit sbnature.org/winefestival.

Those interested in participating in the festival can contact Moore at 682-4711 ext. 112, or email [email protected]

Participating wine vendors:

Alexander & Wayne, Feliz Noche, Notary Public Wines, Alma Rosa, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard, Oreana, Andrew Murray Vineyards, Fiddlehead Cellars, Palmina, Area 5.1, Flying Goat Cellars, Point Concepción, Arthur Earl Winery, Foxen and Potek.

Au Bon Climat Gainey Vineyards, Pure Order Brewing Company, Babcock Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Qupé, Beckmen Vineyards, Hilliard Bruce, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Bedford Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Refugio Ranch and Blair Fox.

Jamie Slone, Rideau, Brander Vineyard, Kalyra, Sagebrush Annie's, Brewer-Clifton, Ken Brown Wines, Santa Barbara Winery, Buttonwood, Kenneth Volk Vineyards, Silver Wines, Ca' Del Grevino, Koehler Winery, Spear Winery, Cambria, Kunin.

Star Lane Vineyard, Carr Vineyards and Winery, Lafond Winery, Sunstone Winery, Casa Dumetz, Larner Wines, Tablas Creek, Cebada, Longoria, Tatomer, Consilience, Loring Wine Company, Tercero Wines, CORE, Lumen, Third Window Brewing.

Crawford Family Wines, Margerum Wine Company, Toucan Wines, De Paola, Melville, Transcendence Wines, Dierberg, Mosby Winery & Vineyard, Vogelzang, Epiphany Cellars, Municipal Winemakers, Whitcraft Winery, Falcone Family Vineyards, Nielson by Byron, Zaca Mesa.

Participating food vendors:

Barbareño, Finch and Fork Restaurant, Mulberry Love, Benchmark, Gelson's Santa Barbara, Pacific Pickle Works, Bob's Well Bread, Helena Avenue Bakery, PICO, Brophy Bros., Hippy Pop, Renaud's Patissiere and Bistro , Buena Onda, Il Fustino.

Slate Catering Co, Ca' Dario, Industrial Eats, Solvang Bakery, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, La Mousse, The Bear and Star, Chooket/Your Cake Baker, La Sorelle, The Berry Man, Corazon Cocina, Loquita, Tondi Gelato, Country Catering.

Michael's Catering, Via Maestra 42, Farmer Boy, Mr. E's Freeze, Whole Foods Santa Barbara

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.