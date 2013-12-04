Wine Industry Launches ‘Food from the Vine’ Fundraiser to Support Foodbank

A collaboration of local wineries, tasting rooms and vineyard management companies are joining forces this December to raise awareness and funds for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Participating businesses throughout Santa Barbara County will each hold a unique fundraiser (such as donating proceeds from sales of a special wine or 10 percent of sales) from now through Jan. 6.

The fundraising campaign was conceived by Leslie Mead Renaud, director of winemaking for Lincourt Vineyards and Foley Estate Winery, and Clarissa Nagy, winemaker at Nagy Wines and consulting winemaker at Riverbench Vineyard and Winery, to support the Foodbank. Emily Einolander of Ampelos Cellars also has been an integral part, donating her time and design work for the collaboration.

“As part of the agricultural community in the region, it is important for us as a group to give back to Santa Barbara County, especially through an organization that focuses on good nutrition,” Nagy said.

“Our goal is to raise funds for the Foodbank to provide fresh and nutritious produce to those who might otherwise go without,” Renaud said. “We’re energized by the enthusiasm we’ve received from the community about this opportunity to give back in a fun and unique way.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of our local agricultural community in such an innovative and creative way,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank. “The work of these local partners goes hand in hand with Foodbank’s emphasis on distributing locally grown produce whenever possible.”

The goal for each participating business is to raise $1,000, with a total campaign goal of $100,000. The fundraising campaign is also meant to be fun and competitive as businesses are encouraged to call out specific individuals or groups to challenge them on a personal level.

More information can be found online by clicking here or on the group’s Facebook page. To participate, contact [email protected].

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of more than 300 member nonprofit partners.

In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 102,000 unduplicated people of whom 44 percent are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed the food and resources to support 8.5 million meals — half of which was fresh produce. Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.