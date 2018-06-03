‘Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate’ Benefit Event for CALM a Sweet Success

More than 500 supporters enjoy an afternoon of food, drink and shopping at the third annual fundraiser

The formula that brought more than 500 women and holiday shoppers together at a midweek fundraiser for CALM was magical.

The CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) Auxiliary presented its third annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event Wednesday afternoon at the Montecito Country Club.

Attendees took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy chocolate and wine tastings and to get some early holiday shopping out of the way. They were also there to support the mission of CALM, which offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental and caring environment to heal and increase family well-being.

Twenty percent of the proceeds of jewelry sales from 30 purveyors and chocolate sales benefited CALM. There was something for every shopper: $1 baskets offering simple jewelry donated by CALM members to $1,000 necklaces from top-notch jewelers.

Wine tasting was optional for an additional $10 tasting fee. There were outstanding offerings from Brander, The Winehound, Southern Wine & Spirits and Cottonwood Canyon. Chocolatiers included Jessica Foster, Recipes Organic Bakery and the Chocolate Factory.

This year’s dedicated co-chairs were Sharon Hooper and Terri Fawcett, assisted by board president Marcia Wolfe and the entire CALM Auxiliary.

The event spanned four hours when 30 jewelry designers helped attendees try on and purchase beautiful creations. Vendors included the Bakelite Lady, Calla Gold, Caroline Rutledge, Casa Viva, Guitar String Jewelry, Helen Heising, MaryAnn Tiques, Miss Behavin, Peri Gutierrez, SB Silver Fox, Thomas Rhodes, Kimberly Vyn, J. Cinzori and Hester Van Diggelen.

Ever since CALM founder Claire Miles began her vital work to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara back in 1969, the CALM Auxiliary has played an instrumental role in helping sustain the great legacy of CALM. The Auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve the children and families that need it the most. The CALM Auxiliary works collectively to continue this support for CALM.

Supporting the event was Auxiliary President Marcia Wolfe, as well as dedicated officers Caroline Sweet, Diane Dukes, Connie Burns, Toni Schinnerer, Martha Rogers, Terri Fawcett, Dale McCaskey. Volunteers also included Beth Vos, Dale McCaskey, Lynn Wells, Margo Chapman, Carolyn Fryer, Toni Kipp, Diane Dukes, Toni Schinnerer, Sharlene Heinz and Betty Slater. CALM staffers Lori Lander Goodman and Ashlyn McCague were promoting votes for CALM to be the beneficiary for the 2014 Triathalon.

For 40 years, CALM has strived to build awareness, provide education, and inspire hope to everyone involved in the effort to prevent child abuse and neglect in Santa Barbara County. Its programs, prevention initiatives and events create awareness that prevention is possible. CALM’s treatment services help provide happier, healthier lives for those suffering from the devastation of child abuse.

For more information about CALM, click here or call 805.965.2376.

