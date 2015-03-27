Wine Raffle a Highlight of Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Seventh Annual Gala

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will be holding its annual wine raffle during the Seventh Annual Gala, presented by Tiffany & Co. at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito.

Raffle tickets are $20 for upward of 50 bottles.

The gala is the Junior League’s highlight event of the year, and the funds raised will further the mission of the league through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives that help continue our success in bettering the community.

During the gala, we will be unveiling a new focus area — a completely re-imagined focus that will help us dig deeper into the greater needs of Santa Barbara.

