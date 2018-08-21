Wine/Seafood Pairing is Catch of Day at Santa Barbara Harbor Festival

The community is invited to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) Wine & Seafood Pairing event during the Harbor & Seafood Festival, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Santa Barbara Harbor, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

Through the partnership of Edible Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Vintner’s Association, attendees can taste wines of Santa Barbara County paired with culinary creations from top Santa Barbara chefs using local, fresh-caught seafood.

Those attending also can enjoy live music and scenic harbor views from the SBMM patio.

Proceeds from the event benefit SBMM, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Ticket prices are $30 for advanced purchase and for SBMM members; $40 for day-of purchase. To buy tickets, visit www.sbmm.org or call 805-456-8747.

Visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404 for more information.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.