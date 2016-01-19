Wine With a Wedding Planner Event Series to Provide Complimentary Wedding Planning Advice

Wine

Certified wedding professional Kerry Lee Dickey, the CEO and founder of ​Santa Barbara Wine Country Weddings & Events, will kick-off a novel concept in wedding planning Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016: Wine With a Wedding Planner.

Similar to the concept of Coffee with a Cop, this event is open to the community and allows anyone interested in complimentary wedding planning advice, etiquette or venue recommendations to stop by to receive professional assistance.

At all locations, Wine With a Wedding Planner visitors are encouraged to purchase a no-host tasting (at wineries) or beverage of choice and come join Dickey for a communal, engaging wedding planning session at no charge.

The schedule for Wine With a Wedding Planner is as follows:

» Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Gainey Winery, Santa Ynez

» Saturday, Jan. 30, 1-3 p.m.: Four Seasons Biltmore, Santa Barbara

» Saturday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Alisal River Terrace (Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort), Solvang

» Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Sunstone Winery, Santa Ynez

» Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: The Fess Parker: A Doubletree Resort, Santa Barbara

» Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: The Funk Zone, Santa Barbara (exact location to be announced at a later date)

For more information, visit www.SBWineCountryEvents.com. The hashtag across all social media channels for this series of events is #WineWithAWeddingPlanner.

— Kerry Lee Dickey is a third generation Santa Barbaran with over 600 weddings under her belt. She regularly addresses national and international industry conferences.