Winegrowers Group Thornhill Companies Names Clay Brock Director of Winemaking

Wine

Clay Brock has been named director of winemaking for Thornhill Companies. Brock will take over the position from Chris Brown, who has been promoted to senior director for production and planning operations.

In his new role, Brock will oversee all winemaking and bottling procedures at Turn Key Wine Brands, Central Coast Wine Services and Paso Robles Wine Services.

A Napa Valley native and son of a vineyard manager, Brock was destined for a life in wine and wasted no time building his credentials. After earning a degree in agricultural business management from California Polytechnic State University, Brock went on to become assistant winemaker at Byron, followed by lead winemaking and management positions at Edna Valley, Wild Horse Vineyards & Winery, Estancia and Zaca Mesa.

Brock’s invaluable experience and numerous accomplishments were recognized in 2010 when he was named Winemaker of the Year by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and the Central Coast Vineyard Team.

Brock believes winemaking is an ongoing balancing act and takes pride in bringing out the “magic that takes place in the vineyards.”

After 30 years in the wine industry, he says “I still believe I have the coolest job on the planet.”

Thornhill Companies is owned by the Miller family and includes Turn Key Wine Brands, Central Coast Wine Services, Paso Robles Wine Services and a portfolio of Central Coast vineyards comprising Solomon Hills Vineyards, French Camp Vineyards and the famed Bien Nacido Vineyards.

— Lacey Fussel is a publicist representing Thornhill Companies.