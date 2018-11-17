Stroll And Sip at Wineries of The Presidio Holiday Event

The Wineries of the Presidio Neighborhood will host the 2nd Annual Presidio Neighborhood Holiday Stroll, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

Tickets are $50/person, which buys a logo glass and a passport for two tastes of wine at each wine-tasting room, as well as a small food bite in each tasting room. Designated driver tickets are available for $20/person.

Tasting rooms include Au Bon Climat, Frequency Wine Company, Cebada Wines, Margerum Wine Company, Jaime Slone Wines, Grassini Family Vineyards, Happy Canyon Vineyard and Silver Wines.

Money raised from the event will go to local nonprofit Food from the Heart, a Santa Barbara organization that prepares and delivers healthy nutritious food once a week to those in the community who are in need.

All proceeds from ticket sales and raffle ticket sales will be donated to Food from the Heart. Some of the tasting rooms will also be donating up to 20 percent of sales made that day from 1-4 p.m.

Other businesses and venues in the Presidio Neighborhood will be offering specials and demonstrations that day to enhance the event.

Tickets available through Nightout: https://nightout.com/events/2nd-annual-presidio-holiday-stroll/tickets.

For more information contact Hugh Margerum at [email protected]

— Hugh Margerum for Wineries of the Presidio Neighborhood.