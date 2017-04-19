Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Wineries to Pour Funds Into Clean Water Project in Africa

By Mark Gallo for CircaTerra Travel Outfitters | April 19, 2017 | 1:49 p.m.

Mission Tanzania, an outreach program of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, joins LaFond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Demetria Winery and Andrew Murray Vineyards for the fourth annual Wine for Water event, Saturday, May 20.

The evening of fine wines, Mediterranean hors d’oeuvres, and live music will benefit more than 200 villages in Bukoba, Tanzania, most of which have no access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation.

Wine for Water is at 6 p.m. in the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church event center, 1205 San Antonio Road. All proceeds go toward drilling new water wells in Tanzania. Cost is $75 per person.

Villagers in Bukoba rely on local rains to collect untreated water from drainage ditches, roadside puddles and roof runoff.

This practice creates a health crisis and requires women and children to spend hours each day fetching water instead of attending to family, work or school.

Since 2009, the all-volunteer Mission Tanzania has raised funds, bought drilling equipment, trained a local team of operators, and drilled 16 wells providing clean, safe, reliable fresh water for more than 35,000 villagers.

“During our first medical mission to Tanzania, I saw a child fill her empty plastic bottle from a muddy roadside puddle. That was the moment that shocked me into action,” said Alex Haimanis, Mission Tanzania project chair.

“Our goal for 2017 is to drill 15 new wells and continue our sanitation and hygiene training of the villagers — an education program known as WaSH,” said Haimanis, who is the driving force behind Saint Barbara’s fundraising.

Contact Haimanis, 683-0595, to reserve a place, or buy tickets at CircaTerra Travel Outfitters, 3317A State St., Loreto Plaza, or online at saintbarbara.net/donate/ and select Wine For Water fund.

— Mark Gallo for CircaTerra Travel Outfitters.
 



 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 