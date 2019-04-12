Wings of Freedom Tour Brings Historic Aircraft to Santa Barbara Airport

The Wings of Freedom Tour of World War II vintage aircraft will fly into Santa Barbara Municipal Airport for a visit April 17-21, offering an opportunity for community members to see, explore and learn more about these rare treasures of WWII aviation history.

The planes incude the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Curtiss P40 Warhawk, North American B-25 Mitchell, and P-51 Mustang.

The B-17 is one of only nine in flying condition in the U.S. The B-24J Liberator is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid. The P-51 "Toulouse Nuts" fighter received the Grand Champion Award for restoration. New to the tour is the legendary P-40 Warhawk fighter.

Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. A cost of $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Discounted rates offered for school groups.

Visitors can also take a 30-minute flight aboard the rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. B-25 flights are $400 per person.

To get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighters, P-51 flight training is $2,400 for 30 minutes or $3,400 for a full hour. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for 30 minutes or $3,200 for an hour.

For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 800-568-8924.

Hours of ground tours and displays are: 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, April 18-21. The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times.

The tour is presented by the Collings Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit educational group devoted to organizing living-history events that allow people to learn about their heritage and history through direct participation.

The nationwide Wings of Freeedom tour, which is celebrating its 30th year, visits an average of 110 cities in 37 states annually. Since its start, tens of millions of people have seen the vintage aircraft on display at a variety of locations.

Wings of Freeedom travels the nation as a tribute to the flight crews who flew them; the ground crews who maintained them; the workers who built them; the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families who share the freedom they helped preserve.

The B-17, B-25 and B-24 were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942-45 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission.

Despite the risks of anti-aircraft fire, attacking enemy fighters, and the sub-zero temperatures, many B-17s, B-25s and B-24s safely brought their crews home.

The P-51 Mustang was affectionately known as the bombers' Little Friend, saving countless crews from attacking axis fighters. After the war, many aircraft were scrapped for their raw aluminum to rebuild a nation in post-war prosperity, and therefore few were spared.

The rarity of the B-17, B-25, B-24, P-40 and P-51 planes and their importance to telling the story of WWII is why the Collings Foundation continues to fly and display the aircraft nationwide.

At each location, local veterans and their families are encouraged to visit and share their own experiences and stories with the public.

For aviation enthusiasts, the tour provides opportunity for the museum to come to the visitor, not vice versa. Learn more by visiting www.collingsfoundation.org.

— Michelle Leiphardt for Wings of Freedom Tour.