Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:11 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Winifred Lender: Helping Your Child Cope with Back-to-School Anxiety

By Winifred Lender, Noozhawk Columnist | August 5, 2013 | 7:13 p.m.

Starting school entails big changes for a child: a change of routine from the more relaxed summer schedule, separation from parents, academic demands, homework and social pressure.  These changes can lead a child to feel anxious.

Children’s anxiety about starting school falls on a continuum with some children showing no anxiety, others report transient “butterflies” in their stomach, while some demonstrate more persistent worry and rumination. In its extreme form, anxiety about going to school can lead to insomnia, persistent headaches, stomach upset and even difficulty breathing.

It is estimated that 10 to 15 percent of children and teenagers have some form of an anxiety disorder, many of which relate to academic performance and peer relations. Helping a child minimize anxiety about the back-to-school process entails preparation, modeling and validation. Preparing in advance for the start of school by developing a bedtime and wake-up time that will allow your child to transition easily back to school is very important. Sleep is essential for academic and social success and is one of the best ways to help your child manage anxiety.

If your child has been going to sleep late during the summer, you will need to gradually move their bed time earlier and may need to start waking them up in the morning to allow them to develop a new pattern of sleep that will fit with their school schedule. Specific tips for sleep scheduling follow in the recommendations section.

Preparation for school can also involve visiting the school, spending time on the playground, meeting new teachers and reviewing the new school schedule. Organizing play dates with friends or peers who will be in your child’s class can be helpful, too. Children will benefit from these activities that make the new and unknown more familiar. In addition, preparing for a transition to school that gradually phases in after-school activities can ease the transition to school.

Preparation for school also involves minimizing decisions a child will need to make the morning before school starts as this can lead to anxiety. Early in the afternoon the day prior to school, ensure that the backpack is all ready and near the door, clothes for school are laid out and a breakfast option is selected. Organizing and practicing the morning routine to ensure your child will have enough time to eat a good breakfast and feel prepared to leave the house is also essential. Children who are hungry, rushed or feel as though they are not prepared for school may experience more anxiety. Consider a trial run the day before school starts where the family gets ready as though there was school and then goes out for a special activity such as a walk or breakfast.

Modeling is another important part of supporting your child’s transition to a new school year. As a parent, you can model a calm, organized approach to the new school year and to new activities in general. Verbalize to your child how you prepare for new events and focus on the positive elements of  new experiences. Work on minimizing your own stress related to the change of schedule so you can demonstrate a clam approach to the transition.

Validation is another important feature of easing your child’s transition back to school. Negating a child’s anxiety and fears about school can cause more anxiety, but validating that your child’s anxiety is real and that many children experience anxiety related to school is helpful. You should listen to your child’s concerns and help him or her problem solve around activities that could target the fears. Remind your child of instances when he or she was anxious yet overcame the anxiety. Reminding your child that anxiety is a normal reaction to stress and that the best way to combat anxiety is to engage in the activity that creates the anxiety can also be helpful.

While the back-to-school process can cause anxiety for many children, a successful transition to a new school year is empowering. The ability to enter a new situation, perform well and find some pleasure in something that might have initially been anxiety producing is a growth-enhancing experience.

Wishing you and your child a positive back-to-school experience!

» Transition to a school sleep schedule that allows for sufficient sleep (11 to 13 hours for elementary school children and 8.5 to 9.25 hours for middle and high school children).

» Move bedtime earlier by 10 to 15 minutes each night until you arrive at the time that allows for enough sleep prior to the school wake-up time.

» Schedule quiet digital-free time 45 minutes before bed to encourage a child to relax in order to facilitate better sleep.

» Consider visiting the school, playground and teachers prior to the start of school.

» Review the new school schedule.

» Organize play dates with school friends.

» Try a trial run the day before school starts where the family wakes up and gets ready according to the school start time and then engages in some fun activity.

» Organize the backpack, school outfit and select a breakfast option the afternoon before the first day of school.

» Consider gradually phasing in after-school activities when school starts to allow your child to transition to school prior to adding on the additional activities.

» Model calmness and a positive view of new experiences. Try not to show any anxiety you may feel.

» Validate your child’s anxiety as a normal part of entering a new experience and remind her of how they she overcome anxiety before.

» If your child is having significant difficulty sleeping due to her anxiety about school or appears to be persistently worried about school in a way that impacts their happiness, consider seeking professional help.

— Winifred Lender Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Santa Barbara and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She provides cognitive-behavioral therapy for sleep regulation issues, anxiety and depression, and completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University and received her master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed a fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia/The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is a past president of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 