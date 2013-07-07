Winifred Lender: Finding Happiness Every Day to Improve Health and Longevity

We use the word “happy” daily. We wish someone a “happy birthday” or tell someone we are “happy to see you.” The word is very basic yet hard to define. Happiness can mean different things to different people, including “joy,” “contentment” and “inner peace.” However it is defined, research is showing that it’s rather elusive in our society.

As a culture we are so focused on being productive and efficient, that we may have lost the ability to simply be happy. Being happy may be seen as the opposite of being productive and efficient. People will report feeling guilty if they are “too happy” or feeling as though they need to “earn the right to be happy with hard work.”

Happiness is not only a mood state, but affects on many aspects of our health and overall sense of well-being. Research shows that immune functioning, energy level, and mental and physical health are all linked to happiness. There is even mounting evidence that happy people may live longer than people who are less happy. A study of 180 nuns in the United Sates found that those who rated themselves as happy lived on average nine years longer than those nuns who rated themselves s less happy.

Some may think of happiness as a trait that is determined by circumstances. However, research has shown that only 10 percent of happiness is due to factors such as finances, housing and job availability. In fact, 50 percent of our happiness is influenced by genetics and a substantial 40 percent of our happiness is the result of our thinking and behavior. This research suggests that even if we don’t have a genetic makeup that predisposes us to happiness, we can exert a significant amount of influence to make ourselves happy through our thinking and behaviors.

Certain cultures appear to be happier than others. Even though the United States is a world superpower, it only ranks 11th on this list of the Happiest Places on Earth compiled by the Untied Nations in 2012. According to the ranking, the happiest places on earth are Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada. These countries in the top five share a cold climate, free universal health-care coverage and generous maternity leave. It may also be that the top-ranked nations have an outlook that is consistent with what the experts suggest encourages happiness.

Research has shown that a worldview that maintains a focus on novelty, curiosity and the present leads to happiness. In addition, a lifestyle that encourages physical activity and encourages social contacts increases happiness. Moreover, new research shows that happy people do not shy away from taking risks and engage in activities that may initially cause them some discomfort in an effort to reach a higher goal.

Consider the following ideas to bring more happiness in to your life:

» Bring novelty to daily experiences. Instead of having the same breakfast, walking the same route or reading the same newspaper, make a small change.

» Challenge yourself. Research has shown that happiness is created when we select a goal or an activity that pushes us slightly out of our comfort zone.

» Savor small daily experiences. Focus on the taste of a food, the smell of flowers or the sounds of music.

» Focus on the here and now. Stop focusing on the past or the future and be fully present in the moment.

» Look at the world as a child would. Think about your surroundings as being new and interesting. As you drive look for the variety of shades of green in the foliage or examine the variety of sounds you hear on a walk.

» Slow down. Instead of racing to check off a list of must-do’s, consider if all the items really must get done?

» Choose to be happy. Being happy can be a conscious choice. Seek out activities and people who make you feel good.

» Activity is good. Regular activity can be almost as effective as medication in warding off depression.

» Take care of yourself. Focus on sleeping and eating well.

» Act as if you are happy. Making eye contact and smiling at others as though you were happy will cause others to respond in a positive manner.

Wishing you a happy day!

— Winifred Lender Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Santa Barbara and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . She provides cognitive-behavioral therapy for sleep regulation issues, anxiety and depression, and completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University and received her master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed a fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia/The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is a past president of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.