Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Winifred Lender: Finding Your Grit

By Winifred Lender, Noozhawk Columnist | November 14, 2013 | 5:28 p.m.

We all knew them growing up. They were incredibly smart and talented youngsters who excelled in school or demonstrated great talent in an area, and seemed destined for success. They were the ones who were voted the “most likely to succeed” and were the ones our parents wanted us to be friends with, hoping their genius would wear off on us. However, when we check in with these people later in life, very often, they have not achieved the success we expected they would. In contrast, there were those people we knew growing up who may not have been the brightest or the most talented, and yet they later achieved great success.

This seeming anomaly could be chalked up to “fate” or a “fluke.” However, new research is convincingly showing that the reason some succeed and others don’t is the result of what psychologists call grit. Those with grit succeed and those without grit, no matter how smart or talented they are, don’t achieve success.

Grit is a non-cognitive trait that is defined as “perseverance and passion for long-term goals.” It is the “stick-to-it-ness,” “drive” or consistency of effort and passion we see in people whereby they continue to pursue their goals, even in the face of challenges. Grit is what propels people to continue with their goals and work, while their less grittier peers give up or change focus.

A simple self-report grit test developed by Angela Duckworth can predict which West Point cadets will make it through the first year of training, which sales trainees will earn the most money, and which National Spelling Bee finalists will win the title. Duckworth found that grit, not IQ or talent, was the most predictive factor in determining success within these varied samples. Grit is positively correlated with success in non-self-selected groups as well, such as predicting grades for underprivileged children in New York City public schools.

The concept of grit as integral to success runs contrary to our long-held cultural belief that successful people are very smart and extremely talented. This cultural view has developed a “sprint” mentality in which as soon as a child is born the clock starts ticking as parents race to teach their child as much information and as many skills as soon as possible. The proliferation of baby learning videos and toddler math programs underscore this desire.

This race to push children to excel is not limited to cognitive areas, but can be seen in athletic and artistic domains. We enroll children in an alternating sequence of every conceivable sport throughout the year in an effort to help them find their “talent” and do the same for musical instruments. All these efforts are done in good faith and founded on the idea that encouraging cognitive skills and talents are the important focus of parenting and lead to success.

The new grit research may make us rethink this traditional idea of racing to increase children’s cognitive skills and talents. Perhaps encouraging perseverance, goal setting, focus and concentration are more important. It may be helpful to think of child rearing and life in general as not a sprint but rather a marathon.

Having a child stick with one sport or one musical instrument for a period of time instead of surveying many in an effort to find the right one may really benefit the child more in the long run. In the end, it may be that we don’t want to raise just smart and talented children but children who are gritty; children who will pursue their goals and dreams day in and day out.

Once you appreciate the value of grit, you may wonder how to support the development of grit. Research suggests that grit can be inherited and can be learned. We know that grit will increase when we are passionate about a goal, have some control in choosing the goal and believe we can succeed in achieving the goal. Also, grit increases when we can view the rival options to our goal as not nearly as good as our goal and have had a history of succeeding in tasks we persist at. Moreover, grit will increase when we adopt a growth mindset where we see learning and the brain as changing based on challenges.

Carol Dweck and her colleagues at Stanford University found that children who were instructed about a growth mindset were more likely to persist, even after a failure, in a given task. As parents we can look for, encourage, model and reinforce grit.

While a paradigm shift that entails moving from the old conceptualization of intelligence and talent as the keys to success, to viewing grit as an essential component of success may seem radical, it is supported by research. Changing your thinking about success can help you seek out, value and reinforce gritty behavior. It may be that Thomas Edison, an incredibly smart, talented and arguably a man with significant grit, had it right when he famously said, “Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration.”

In short, grit is the necessary element for success. Go find your grit!

— Winifred Lender Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Santa Barbara and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She provides cognitive-behavioral therapy for sleep regulation issues, anxiety and depression, and completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University and received her master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed a fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia/The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is a past president of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 