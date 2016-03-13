Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

Winifred Lender: How to Raise Gritty Children

By Winifred Lender, Noozhawk Columnist | March 13, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

When asked to identify what makes a successful adult, many of us tend to cite intelligence and talent as key factors.

Much research over the past century has examined the predictive validity of these constructs as related to success, which is often measured by educational achievement and income.

While intelligence and talent are linked with success, a noncognitive motivational factor called grit is proving to be a very powerful in predicting success. In fact, grit has been shown to be predictive of success in a variety of academic, business and military settings.

Grit is a noncognitive trait that is defined as “perseverance and passion for long-term goals.” It is the “stick-to-it-ness,” “drive” or consistency of effort and passion we see in people whereby they continue to pursue their goals, even in the face of challenges.

Grit is what propels people to continue with their goals and work, while their less grittier peers give up or change focus.

The two integral components of grit are perseverance of effort and consistency of focus. Thus, the musician who perseveres at studying violin and remains focused on this one instrument over time is grittier than the musician who samples various different instruments, even if she perseveres for short periods of time with a specific instrument.

Angela Duckworth and colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania developed the concept of girt after studying many highly successful people in an array of fields. They developed a simple self-report Grit Scale for children and adults.

This measure can predict which West Point cadets will make it through the first summer of rigorous training at the U.S. Military Academy, which sales trainees will earn the most money, and which National Spelling Bee finalists will advance to the final round.

Grit was also found to be predictive of grades from elementary school to college. In fact, Duckworth found that grit was more predictive of grade-point average at an elite college than SAT scores.

Consistently, it was grit, not IQ or talent that was the most predictive factor in determining success within these varied samples.

The new grit research may make us rethink this traditional focus on racing to increase children’s cognitive skills and pushing them to excel at a host of athletic and other endeavors as they look for their true talent. Perhaps encouraging perseverance, goal setting, focus and concentration are more important.

It may be helpful, as Duckworth suggests, to consider child rearing and life in general not as a sprint, in which we rush to expose children to an array of activities, but rather a marathon, in which we support them in narrowing their focus in a few areas and maintaining that focus over time.

Specific strategies for encouraging grit in children are detailed below:

Practice Authoritative Parenting

Authoritative parenting, characterized by parents who exert control but also provide nurturance and flexibility, correlates with children who are higher on the Grit Scale. Those with authoritarian parenting styles, characterized by rigid rules and harsh punishment, tend to have children who score lower on Grit Scale.

Praise Effort, Not Outcome

In order to reinforce the “stick-to-it-ness” essential for grit praise your child’s efforts, such as their hours spent studying, focus and dedication, instead of the outcome (i.e., the grade they receive or the test score).

Normalize Frustration and Failure

Children need to learn to work through frustration to achieve the perseverance of effort and consistency of interest inherent in grit. Responding in a way that is non-emotionally and normalizes frustration and failure, as part of development is essential.

Support a Growth Mindset

Children who learn that ability is not static but changing are more likely to persist at tasks. Carol Dweck’s and colleagues research on growth mindset shows that teaching children that ability is fluid is essential to encouraging persistence over time.

Encourage a Passion, But Realize It Is Not Essential for Grit

It is easier to persist when we enjoy what we’re doing, but we can learn to persist even when we don’t enjoy something. Often times, when you think back to your grittiest experiences, they involved persisting at tasks you did not enjoy.

Reinforce Long-Term Commitment with Tangible Reinforcers

To encourage children to persist over the long term, it may be necessary to use reinforcers. Instead of buying the new tennis outfit or the new soccer shirt when a child decides to start with a class, use these as reinforcers once they complete half a session, and consider small inducers as they progress, until they internalize the reinforcement.

Model Grit

Use examples from your everyday life and your past experience to model and reinforce how you show grit.

Know When to Quit and When to Persist

As a parent, you need to teach your child that there are times to quit. You know your child and should encourage them to quit if a situation is unhealthy for them, regardless of what commitment they have made.

— Winifred Lender, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Santa Barbara and can be contacted at [email protected]. She is the author of A Practical Guide to Parenting in the Digital Age: How to Nurture Safe, Balanced and Connected Children and Teens available at Chaucer’s and Amazon. Dr. Lender completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University and received her master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed a fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia/The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is a past president of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 