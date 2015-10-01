Winners Announced for 69th Annual Los Alamos Old Days Parade

Advice

The 69th annual Los Alamos Old Days hosted its “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, under sunny skies starting at 11 a.m., featuring more than 300 participants in 32 entries from around the region.

The parade and festivities attracted over 3,000 people to the community according to the event organizers.

Los Alamos Old Days is organized and sponsored by the all-volunteer members of the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club (LAVMC) — a philanthropic 501(C)3 nonprofit group of men, women and families — dedicated to preserving the town’s unique Western character and hospitality.

LAVMC provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations and also offers its facilities for rent for private events. The Club is supported by tax-deductible donations from individuals, families and businesses.

The 2015 Los Alamos Old Days Parade grand marshal was Kathleen Christoferson, 15-year Los Alamos resident, long-time LAVMC community volunteer and board president at the Los Alamos Valley Senior Center.

This year’s parade theme was “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

Parade coordinators were Los Alamos residents Julie Moore and Nancy Morgan. For the 12th year, the parade announcer was Laura Kath, a local resident and business owner of Mariah Marketing.

The parade began with the singing of the national anthem by 25-year-old Mia Vazquez, a Los Alamos native and resident who graduated from CSU Channel Islands with her bachelor's degree in performing arts & music.

Parade judges were six unbiased non-locals: Margie & Bill Pierce (Palmdale); Rome & David Mattos (Folsom); Joe Mattos and Carolyn Wrinkle (Chico).

2015 Los Alamos Old Days 69th Annual Parade Winners

» Best Theme Oriented: Small farmer Andrew Wightman aboard a John Deere tractor with model hay baler

» Best Float: LOLA-Ladies of Los Alamos social group founded in 2014, first time parade participants

» Best Equestrian Entry: Lienzo Charro Juan Chavez of Los Alamos

» Best Vehicle Entry: 1930’s Ford Model T Racing Roadster from the Lompoc Valley Historical Society

» Best Musical Entry: Righetti High School Warrior Marching Band

» Best Performance Group: Lompoc Shrine Club Clowns

» Best Overall Entry: Vietnam Veterans of America Central Coast Chapter #982

Organizers announced that the 70th annual Los Alamos Old Days Celebration will be Sept. 24–26, 2016.

For further information on the Los Alamos Valley, please visit www.LosAlamosValley.org.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Los Alamos Old Days Celebration.