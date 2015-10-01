Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Winners Announced for 69th Annual Los Alamos Old Days Parade

Longtime Los Alamos community volunteer and civic leader Kathleen Christoferson served as the 2015 Los Alamos Old Days parade grand marshal. Click to view larger
Longtime Los Alamos community volunteer and civic leader Kathleen Christoferson served as the 2015 Los Alamos Old Days parade grand marshal. ((Los Alamos Old Days photo))
By Laura Kath for the Los Alamos Old Days Celebration | October 1, 2015 | 12:06 p.m.

The 69th annual Los Alamos Old Days hosted its “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, under sunny skies starting at 11 a.m., featuring more than 300 participants in 32 entries from around the region. 

The parade and festivities attracted over 3,000 people to the community according to the event organizers.

Los Alamos Old Days is organized and sponsored by the all-volunteer members of the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club (LAVMC) — a philanthropic 501(C)3 nonprofit group of men, women and families — dedicated to preserving the town’s unique Western character and hospitality. 

LAVMC provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations and also offers its facilities for rent for private events. The Club is supported by tax-deductible donations from individuals, families and businesses. 

The 2015 Los Alamos Old Days Parade grand marshal was Kathleen Christoferson, 15-year Los Alamos resident, long-time LAVMC community volunteer and board president at the Los Alamos Valley Senior Center. 

This year’s parade theme was “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” 

Parade coordinators were Los Alamos residents Julie Moore and Nancy Morgan. For the 12th year, the parade announcer was Laura Kath, a local resident and business owner of Mariah Marketing. 

The parade began with the singing of the national anthem by 25-year-old Mia Vazquez, a Los Alamos native and resident who graduated from CSU Channel Islands with her bachelor's degree in performing arts & music. 

Parade judges were six unbiased non-locals: Margie & Bill Pierce (Palmdale); Rome & David Mattos (Folsom); Joe Mattos and Carolyn Wrinkle (Chico).

2015 Los Alamos Old Days 69th Annual Parade Winners

» Best Theme Oriented: Small farmer Andrew Wightman aboard a John Deere tractor with model hay baler 

» Best Float: LOLA-Ladies of Los Alamos social group founded in 2014, first time parade participants

» Best Equestrian Entry: Lienzo Charro Juan Chavez of Los Alamos

» Best Vehicle Entry: 1930’s Ford Model T Racing Roadster from the Lompoc Valley Historical Society

» Best Musical Entry: Righetti High School Warrior Marching Band 

» Best Performance Group: Lompoc Shrine Club Clowns

» Best Overall Entry: Vietnam Veterans of America Central Coast Chapter #982

Organizers announced that the 70th annual Los Alamos Old Days Celebration will be Sept. 24–26, 2016.

For further information on the Los Alamos Valley, please visit www.LosAlamosValley.org.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Los Alamos Old Days Celebration.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 