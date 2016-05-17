Winners of 2016 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, New Venture Challenge Announced

On the evening of May 6 in the ballroom of the beautiful Bacara Resort & Spa, Lynda Weinman, co-founder of lynda.com, asked for “the envelope, please” and revealed the ten outstanding women entrepreneurs who have won the 2016 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.

The winners were selected from 30 finalists in Santa Barbara County by independent judges who do not live in Santa Barbara and are not connected with the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts this unique event. Each winner received a beautiful engraved award.

According to Cathy Feldman, board chair and CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, “The 10 winners were recognized for their achievements as entrepreneurs and range in age from their 20s to their 60s. Together, the 30 amazing finalists that we are honoring tonight have gross revenues that total approximately $32 million and employ 450 people, mostly in Santa Barbara County. This demonstrates the importance women business owners to our economy.”

The previously announced Rock Star: Life Achievement Award winner, Sara Miller McCune, who founded Sage Publications 50 years ago, was also honored at the gala event.

The 2016 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Winners

» Agricultural/Wineries: Morgan Clendenen, Cold Heaven Cellars

» Emerging Business: Norah Eddy, Salty Girl Seafood

» Green/Social Entrepreneurship: Randee Disraeli, Kanaloa Seafood

» Health: Robin Walker, Core Fitness Training

» Hospitality/Toursim: Sherry Villanueva, Acme Hospitality

» Media/Communications: Kristi Cooper, Pilates Anytime

» Nonprofit: Nathalie Gensac, Youth Interactive

» Professional Services: Judy Hawkins, Ruby Road Leadership

» Retail: Mahri Kerley, Chaucer’s Bookstore

» Science/Technology: Andrea Neal, Blue Ocean Sciences

» Rock Star: Life Achievement: Sara Miller McCune, SAGE Publications

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards also honored high school and college student winners of Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge.

Proceeds from the awards dinner went toward cash prizes, in the form of seed money, as well as scholarships for the winning student entrepreneurs.

The student winners and finalists all had their products and services on display at the Student Startup Showcase that preceded the event and was open to the public.

The 2016 Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge collegiate winners are Johannes Beck, Melonboard, in first; Tommy Kelly, Cannacentrix, in second; and Mary Beth Larkin, Larkin, in third.

The high school student winners are Dakota Crowley, Surf Alert, in first; Mildred Salazar, Dolce Cultura, in second; and and Kaiden Silva, Music Voice Printing, in third.

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, visit www.soefoundation.org.

— Cathy Feldman is the board chair and CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.