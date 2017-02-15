Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:04 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Winning Centriq Ap Provides Digital User Manuals

By David M. Kim | February 15, 2017

Recently, the Business Technology Committee at C.A.R. conducted a competition between three different real estate products. The committee found one of the products, Centriq, to be the overall winner of the competition.

Centriq's home-management platform creates a personalized, digital user manual for each home. It connects homeowners to manufacturer support materials for their appliances, building systems and electronics.

With just a single photo of the product label, Centriq provides: user manuals, maintenance schedules, troubleshooting guides, spec sheets, parts and supplies for maintenance and repair as well as how-to videos from the manufacturer and other experts.

Users can access this information through an app on their smartphone or tablet.

In addition, the builder or seller can add other home-specific information, including things like receipts, paint colors, location of pipes and wiring, documents such as warranties or inspection reports, and contact information for service providers or subcontractors who have worked on the home.

If, for example, you move into a new home and have an issue with the garage door. With Centriq, the user manual will be available on your phone, along with information on all the other appliances in your new home.

This new platform is likely to become a hub of marketing information for agents.

When buyers purchase a new home, they know very little about it. Before Centriq, there was never an easy way to transfer knowledge from the builder or seller to the buyer. Agents now just have to snap a few photos and their clients will have everything they need to run their home.

“From day one our mission has been to radically simplify the lives of homeowners, and we’re just getting started,” said Shubber Ali, co-founder of Centriq.

Centriq is an early stage technology company that was founded in January 2015 by former digital innovation executives from Salesforce who were tired of the hassles of being a homeowner. Centriq is privately funded and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Be on the lookout for more from this growing company.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

