Winning Dream Home Raffle Fits Nicely With Retirement Plan

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara's (MCASB) largest fundraiser, the 14th MCASB Dream Home Raffle, has made another dream come true, MCASB has announced.

Grand prize winner is Ilona Vosburg, a California State Lottery employee who was fittingly planning her retirement. The the cash prize allows her to create security for her and her husband as they enter a new phase in life, MCASB said.

When the museum launched the raffle as a fundraising initiative, the goal was to raise funds so it could continue to offer arts programming and world-class exhibits to Central Coast audiences and beyond, MCASB said.

The funds also allow the museum to feature compelling contemporary artists to debut artworks commissioned by the museum, MCASB reports.

The personal impact to winners, many who have been long-time patrons of the museum, makes the raffle even more special, MCASB said.

"It was especially heartening to hear that one winner was comforted knowing the money won could serve as funds to rebuild, should they lose their house after being evacuated during the Thomas Fire," MCASB said.

This year, additional winners were awarded prizes ranging from vacations, to cars, to the add-on jackpot valued at more than $200,0000. For a detailed list of winners, visit sbhomeraffle.com.

MCASB, in the upper arts terrace at Paseo Nuevo, is a nonprofit, non-collecting museum dedicated to the exhibition, education and cultivation of the art of our time, the museum said.

— Marjorie Large for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.