Local A Capella Group AIRPLAY To Open For Vocalosity Performance at Granada

Singing enthusiasts in the community can join a master class taught by Vocalosity artistic producer Deke Sharon on Oct. 24

The a capella performance Vocalosity hits the stage at The Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 as part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series.

From the artistic producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing Off, Vocalosity takes a cappella to a whole new level with a theatrical performance featuring 10 dynamic voices singing some of today’s most popular hits.

In anticipation of the performance, The Granada Theatre hosted the A Cappella Performance of a Lifetime Contest, offering one lucky group the chance to perform as the opening act for Vocalosity on Nov. 11.

After a month-long open audition, and thoughtful consideration by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, The Granada has announced that AIRPLAY has won the a capella contest.

AIRPLAY originated in Santa Barbara, when founding members Antonio, Bobby, Jeff and DJ formed UCSB’s all-male a cappella group Brothas from Otha Muthas (BFOM). BFOM remained an all-male group until Jane joined after being a member of the Tritones in San Diego. Ben, also a Tritones alumni, joined soon after and AIRPLAY was born.

In addition to the Vocalosity performance, the show’s artistic producer Deke Sharon will host a master class at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the McCune Founders Room at The Granada. Sharon will be coaching the winning group, as well as other contest participants.

The Granada Theatre invites all vocalists and singing enthusiasts in the community to this exclusive master class, offering a unique opportunity to learn from one of the greatest creative minds in a cappella music. This class is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed.

Vocalosity explores all genres of music – from 10th century Gregorian chant and classic choral, to barbershop quartet and bouncing doo-wop all the way to The Beatles and Bruno Mars. Combine that, with movement and choreography from Sean Curran (Stomp original cast member), and you have an exhilarating evening.

Tickets for the Nov. 11 program range in price from $24-$73 and can be purchased online at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7986, or by calling The Granada Box Office, 899-2222.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.