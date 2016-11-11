Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:37 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Winning Local A Cappella Group To Open For Vocalosity at Granada Theatre

By Carrie Cooperl for the Granada Theatre | November 11, 2016 | 2:16 p.m.

The highly anticipated a cappella performance Vocalosity hits the stage at The Granada Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series.

From the artistic producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing Off, Vocalosity takes a cappella to a whole new level with a show-stopping theatrical performance featuring 10 dynamic voices singing some of today’s most popular hits. 

In anticipation of the performance, The Granada Theatre hosted the A Cappella Performance of a Lifetime Contest, offering one lucky group the exclusive chance to perform as the opening act for Vocalosity.

After a month-long open audition, and thoughtful consideration by a blue ribbon panel of judges, The Granada Theatre is thrilled to announce that AIRPLAY has won the a cappella contest, and will open the show. 

AIRPLAY is a wonderfully talented a cappella group that originated in Santa Barbara, when founding members Antonio, Bobby, Jeff, and DJ formed UCSB’s all-male a cappella group, “Brothas from Otha Muthas” (BFOM).

BFOM remained an all-male group until Jane joined after being a member of the Tritones in San Diego. Ben, also a Tritones alumni, joined soon after and AIRPLAY was born!  

Vocalosity explores all genres of music – from 10th century Gregorian chant and classic choral, to barber shop quartet and bouncing doo-wop all the way to The Beatles and Bruno Mars.

Combine that, with movement and choreography from Sean Curran (Stomp original cast member), and you have an exhilarating evening of song unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard, live on stage!

Don’t miss the Vocalosity performance, with special guest a cappella group, AIRPLAY, opening the show at The Granada Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $24 to $73, and can be purchased online here, or by calling The Granada Theatre Box Office at 805.899.2222.

 

