Hear About Plight of Native American Tribes From Winona LaDuke

Internationally renowned indigenous activist Winona LaDuke is coming to UCSB at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in Pollock Theater to speak to the successes and continued struggles faced by Native American tribes.

LaDuke's talk will follow a screening of the short film, Mni Wiconi, or Water is Life. The Chumash Coastal Band will formally welcome LaDuke for the showing of Lucien Reed’s 2016 film.

Congregating at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in North Dakota, the largest historical gathering of Native American tribes rose to national and international attention as they and their allies stood in solidarity against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

LaDuke is the executive director and co-founder of Honor the Earth, and will speak on the triumphs and tribulations of members of the indigenous community from Standing Rock to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Tickets are free but reservations are required. They can be obtained online at bit.ly/mcc-winona.

For more information about LaDuke and her organization, visit www.honorearth.org.

For more information about the MultiCultural Center, visit www.mcc.ucsb.edu.

— Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center.